LMC sees alarming amount of patients for heat-related illnesses

The heat was fully on in south Texas over the weekend and it was unbearable for many residents and even life-threatening for some.

Officials say the triple-digit temperatures sent several people to the emergency room for heat-related illnesses.

The Laredo Medical Center saw the result of the extreme heat.

The emergency room personnel treated almost 10 people for heat-related illnesses.

According to hospital officials, these individuals spent long periods of time outside without drinking enough fluids landing them in the emergency room.

Before we hit the triple digits again this weekend, LMC emergency medicine chairman Dr. Luis Pellicia is encouraging residents some of the symptoms to watch out for when you are out in the sun.

Dr. Pellicia says the first thing people will start to experience is feeling very weak, dehydrated, any possible seizures and eventually death.

People over the age of 60 and under the age of ten are prone to more severe symptoms of heat-related illnesses.

The doctor recommends avoiding outdoor activities when temperatures reach the triple digits.