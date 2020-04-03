Health Department Director discusses local COVID deaths

The fifth death in Laredo and Webb County was a 97-year-old woman who passed away Tuesday night, according to test results the City received Thursday night.



On Friday, the City announced that eleven health care individuals have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.



Dr. Gonzalez says they are doing well.



Laredo has one of the highest death totals in south Texas, currently standing at five deaths.

We asked the City medical staff about the local fatality rate.

"These persons had extremely underlying health conditions. Several had already been in the hospital for more than a week. And so anyone more than a week with a ventilator having respiratory insufficiency, is not a good prognosis."

Dr. Gonzalez went on to say our fatality rate is within our proportion, also adding: it may be a little higher than other areas in the state, but that is because the city is testing more.