L.O.V.E.D organization prepares backpacks for students in need

With the start of the new school year right around the corner, a local organization that helps the elderly and disadvantage is giving a helping hand to students.

Members of the LOVED organization were busy filling up backpacks with school supplies to giveaway this weekend.

Organizers stuffed nearly one thousands backpacks with notebooks, pencils, and paper to help students start school on the right note.

Dr. Henry Carranza says it’s important to help the community, especially students in need.

The backpacks will be given out at Dr. Carranza’s office located at 1115 Chihuahua Street this Saturday at 11 a.m.