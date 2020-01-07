Fatal accident reports see drastic change in 2019

2019 was one of the least deadliest years for drivers on the roadways according to a new report by Laredo police.

In 2018, the department investigated 28 fatal crashes that resulted in 31 deaths. Those numbers dropped by 60% in 2019 with the numbers resulting in 11 fatal crashes and 12 deaths.

LPD says one fatal car crash is one too many, but seeing these numbers shows that policies they've implemented are making an impact.

Those include everything from special patrol enforcement operations to creating more public awareness on social media.

Coming up on KGNS News at Ten, we'll tell you about the nearly 80% decrease in DWI's and the bad practices police continue to see with drivers.