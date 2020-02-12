LPD testing new wheels for motorcycle division

If you saw members of Laredo Police Department's motorcycle division out sporting some new wheels, there's a reason for that.

They were out this morning checking out specialized Harley Davidson police motorcycles to see how they perform. That's because LPD says the typical 5-year life cycle of a PD motorcycle has come to an end with their current fleet.

With outdated technology and required maintenance, Laredo police say safety and visibility are key when choosing a new ride.

"What we look for in these motorcycles more than anything else is the stopping, distance, stopping power these motorcycles have, emitting of the lights, if they have emergency lights, the siren, making sure the public can see us, hear us, to try to stop them, pull them over or try to pass them up," explained Officer Ruben Gutierrez of LPD.

The City is also considering two additional companies, BMW and Indian Motorcycle.

In total, they will be purchasing 13 new motorcycles. The current motorcycles will either be traded in or go to auction.

Laredo PD is hoping to have the new fleet of motorcycles in place by October.