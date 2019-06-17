LPD receives new fingerprint database

The Laredo Police Department received a big donation to help solve cases, all thanks to the Department of Justice agency.

The program known as NIBIN, takes shell casings recovered from different crime scenes and matches them together.

It’s a system similar to how fingerprints and DNA are matched.

Laredo Police say that this is a great tool to help investigators start their leads to find those responsible for a crime.

Investigator Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department says the system is a quarter million dollar machine that was a courtesy from the ATF.

The equipment will also be used by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office and any law enforcement agency that needs casings they have gathered in their investigation.