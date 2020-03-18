LPD adjusts protocol for non-emergencies

During this time of continuous change, the Laredo Police want to make sure the public and its officer are taking all measures of safety.

KGNS News spoke to LPD about the adjustments they've made to their protocol.

Some changes are being made by the Laredo Police Department to better serve the community, but to also be able to practice social distancing in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The protocol has changed when dealing with non-emergency calls. Non-emergency calls will be handled either by telephone or by having officers ask the reporting parties to step outside or keep distance, while keeping social distance practices.

The public also has the option to self-report through the LPD app when dealing with minor, non-injury fender benders like in parking lots.

LPD says this is a safety precaution for everyone involved.

The department reassures the public does not need to worry about this change, there are plenty of officers still patrolling streets and public areas.

"We have officers," said Investigator Joe Baeza. "We actually have more officers because the department has basically reassigned people that are typically detectives. People that are part of specialized units that are not being implemented, now are being redeployed to patrol. So, there will be plenty of police presence".

Anyone that needs to obtain a background check, fingerprints, or copies of reports is asked to please contact the Laredo Police Department's headquarters to schedule a pickup time.

The change does not affect emergency calls, they assure the public dispatch services have not been changed.

Laredo police says it will update the public about any changes on its Facebook page and app.