LPD: Do not point lasers into the sky!

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Lasers are becoming a big issue for the Laredo Police Department and the Laredo International Airport.
During last week's media briefing, it was mentioned that there are a lot of social media posts calling for people to point lasers into the sky during a specific time on Easter Sunday.
This is a concern for the airport because it distracts pilots and impairs their vision during critical flight operation.
It's a concern for police because it's illegal.
Both departments ask that the public keep this in mind and to not point lasers into the sky.