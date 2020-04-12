LPD: Do not point lasers into the sky!

Lasers are becoming a big issue for the Laredo Police Department and the Laredo International Airport.

During last week's media briefing, it was mentioned that there are a lot of social media posts calling for people to point lasers into the sky during a specific time on Easter Sunday.

This is a concern for the airport because it distracts pilots and impairs their vision during critical flight operation.

It's a concern for police because it's illegal.

Both departments ask that the public keep this in mind and to not point lasers into the sky.