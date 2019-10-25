LPD K-9 is honored in Austin ceremony

One of Laredo Police Department's K-9 is a top dog after receiving a prestigious award.

Officer Turbo is a K-9 for LPD, and at a ceremony in Austin he received the 2018 Rookie of the Year award.

The organization named "K-9 for Cops" honored Turbo. They are the same organization that helped the department get him to join their force.

Turbo has a great record, he seized one thousand kilos of narcotics worth over 5 million dollars.

He also seized $1.5 million in illegal currency.

Congratulations to both Turbo and his handler, Officer Armando Agular, for a job well done.