LPD: Man found passed out inside vehicle arrested for possession

A man is facing possession charges after officers allegedly found him passed out inside a parked vehicle.

Laredo Police arrested Isaiah Camacho, 21, in the case.

The incident happened on Thursday morning at around 2:30 when officers discovered a man inside a parked Kia at the 3900 block of W. San Francisco Avenue.

When officers went to check on the condition of the man, they noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Authorities say they also found a smoking instrument sitting on Camacho’s lap.

While detaining the suspect, police found several canisters of THC and marijuana inside the vehicle.

Camacho was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and a controlled substance.