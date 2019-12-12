LPD: Operation Stonegarden nabs two suspects

Two men are facing several charges after police foiled an alleged human smuggling operation at a local hotel.

Laredo Police arrested Jesus Tadeo Zapata, 18, and Jacinto Tadeo Zapata-Chairez, 39 as part of Operation Stonegarden.

The operation is where officers are paid through federal funds provided by Customs and Border Protection to crack down on human and narcotics smuggling.

The case unfolded on December 7th when officers received a tip from CBP regarding illegal activity going on at a business located at the 4200 block of San Bernardo.

CBP officers told police that several illegal immigrants were being held against their will inside a hotel room.

When officers arrived, they found Zapata-Chairez, a resident of Northglenn, Colorado inside one of the rooms.

Police say he was found with a .45 Caliber handgun and magazine with 13 rounds.

Zapata-Chairez was also in possession of a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine.

Officers searched another room and found five undocumented immigrants along with Zapata who was also found to be in possession of cocaine.

Both men were arrested and charged with human smuggling and possession.