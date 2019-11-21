LPD Thanksgiving luncheon celebrates with 600 guests

The holiday season is upon us and the Laredo Police Department celebrated with a Thanksgiving luncheon.

Every year LPD invites the community at large to share a meal with them to help kick off the holiday season.

Chief of Police Claudio Trevino reminds us that officers are always working hard through the holidays as they keep the city safe.

This event serves as an opportunity to bring the holiday to those wearing the uniform who may be working on Thanksgiving.

"Every year we take the time to pause and break bread as family,” said Chief Claudio Tervino. “It gives us an opportunity to launch the holiday season and prepare to spend time with family. But as always, our police officers are always out there while others are celebrating, so we bring that celebration here to them."

LPD says about 600 guests attended this year's gathering on Thursday.