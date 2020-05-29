LPD addresses wearing masks in businesses

As people acclimate to the new norms during this COVID-19 pandemic, one topic of debate is the continued use of face masks.

Several businesses are making it a requirement for their customers to wear a face cover. They say it is for the safety of both the employee and the customers.



But many businesses say there are people who don't want to comply with safety guidelines and refuse to wear them.

"We've had customers that don't want to put on their masks, but we have the right to deny them service," said Patricia Claudio, business owner. "We clearly have a sign that says they need to wear their masks for their safety and ours as well."

"It is an arrestable offense if people want to make a stand on his own in regards to saying 'I'm not putting on a face mask and I'm not leaving,' the officer can, depending on the circumstances, make the decision and arrest for criminal trespass."

In the state of Texas, criminal trespass is a class B misdemeanor that is punishable with a fine of up to $2,000.

The person can also face 180 days in jail.