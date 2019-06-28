LPD alerting community about service installation scams

The Laredo Police Department is alerting the community about a new scam.

Authorities are receiving reports of individuals going to homes and offering services for a cable company.

Police says that even though the business is legitimate, scams are occurring while the new services are being installed.

These people are asking you to pay cash up front for the installation but that should not happen.

Investigator Joe Baeza says during two cases, the person doing the installation was reportedly using deadly threats towards the victim if they did not pay.

If you have been a victim of a similar scam please report it to police at 795-2800.

According to police the offer could be legitimate but make sure you check with the company about other services or paying additional fees during the service call.