LPD conducts car burglary tests in local neighborhood

The Laredo Police Department Auto Theft Division were out and about checking if people are actually locking their vehicles.

They went house to house in the Fasken neighborhood Wednesday handing out report cards and placing them on people's vehicles, showing whether or not they passed the inspection.

This is a reminder for residents to always lock their vehicles and take valuables inside.

It's a very valuable lesson for one Laredoan who didn't pass the inspection.

“I know it's crazy, because I didn't even notice it,” said resident Angelo Michael Lira. “I probably lock my car every night when I go home but tonight, I guess I didn't. I'm really glad they stopped by because they told me to watch out for jackets being inside my car and my chargers. Plus to make sure it's always locked, I appreciate the service that they did.”

Police say it's important to let people know, especially during the holiday season, about locking their vehicles.

They say this is the time thieves are on the prowl looking for valuable items to steal.