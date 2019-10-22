Vision Zero cracking down on parking city ordinances

How you park your vehicle can cost you big time if you don't follow certain city rules.

As part of the City of Laredo’s City Beautification and Improvement project, "Vision Zero,” the Laredo Police Department is teaming up with several divisions of the city in order to enhance quality of life for citizens and visitors.

Officers will be going to areas around town focusing their efforts on the enforcement of city ordinances.

Some of those enforcements will target issues like disabled parking, parking on sidewalks, blocking driveways, and many others.

“The focus really is more so to be in compliance with these ordinances and not so much of trying to cite and fine people,” said Joe Baeza of Laredo PD. “Obviously after numerous times of being told to make improvements of things, we've made them aware that they are not in compliance. Our main purpose is to try to change people's behaviors to be in conformity with the ordinances.”

For more information on the City of Laredo’s city ordinances, you can visit their website at City of Laredo and click on the “ordinance” tab.