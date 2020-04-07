LPD enforcement numbers double due to guideline violations

Enforcement numbers double compared to the previous day.

File photo

On Monday, the Laredo Police Department received over 50 calls.



Officers checked 150 parks and 150 businesses.

More than 20 citations were given out, making it more than double compared to Sunday.

Two were for adults who were violating the curfew, 12 for individuals not following the mandate to cover your nose and mouth, three for non-essential travel, and nine for prohibited activities. This includes people at parks and non-essential businesses that were open.

Police Chief Claudio Trevino continues to encourage the public to follow the "Stay Home/Work Safe" order that's in place, and if there are any questions on concerns over people violating that order to call them at 795-2800.