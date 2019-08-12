LPD headquarters closed for maintenance issues

If you have business to take care of over at the Laredo Police Department headquarters, the station has been closed due to maintenance issues.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the headquarters located at 4712 Maher Avenue is closed until further notice due to unforeseen building maintenance issues.

All police services are still available; however, the station is closed.

Anyone looking to request records of traffic reports can make a request via the Laredo Police Department website.

