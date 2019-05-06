Laredo Police Department hosting 5k run this weekend!

The Laredo Police Department is inviting the community to lace up your best running shoes and head on out to the park for a fun event!

In recognition of National Police Week, our local law enforcement officers have decided to host a fun community event which will help provide funds for the department while also allowing people to meet with local officers.

The police department will be hosting its annual Police Week Run and Walk on Saturday at North Central Park at eight in the morning.

If you would like to participate in the run, online registration ends this Wednesday.

The entry fee for the run is $20 per person. Onsite registration is $25.

The first 100 participants to register will receive a free t-shirt.

For more information you can call 956-701-0575.