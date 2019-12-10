Commercial trucks receive inspections from LPD

The Laredo Police Department's traffic unit is out and about making sure some of the heavier vehicles on the street are safe.

They were out at the corner of Loop 20 and Riverbank Drive, directly under the overpass, headed to the World Trade Bridge.

They're checking to make sure trucks are up to operational standard, especially during the holiday season when there's more traffic on the roads.

We're told most of the problems they see are common maintenance issues on the trucks.

"The most common infractions we find with these tractors, is typically their tires,” said Officer Ruben Gutierrez. “They don't have enough tread to be on the road. Their brakes are typically failing. You have a lot of loose equipment that's on the truck itself, loose bolts on the older trucks that we find. A lot of time the drivers are over the hours that are allotted by Dot."

We're told the trucks from Mexico have improved drastically in the course of almost 15 years and regularly meet standards.