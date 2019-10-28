LPD invites residents to catch up over some coffee

The Laredo Police Department is inviting residents to get the coffee started with them as part of National Coffee With a Cop Day.

Every so often, the police department gets together at various McDonald’s restaurants across town to meet with community members.

Authorities say it's a great event where residents can get to know their fellow officers and ask questions about what's going on in the community.

Our local officers will be at the McDonald’s on 2301 Guadalupe Street on Saturday, November 2nd from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

The event is open to the public.