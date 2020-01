The Laredo Police Department is asking for your help in finding a wanted man.

If you have seen this man, police are trying to look for his whereabouts.

No further information has been given out on what he is wanted for however if you know of his identity you are urged to call police at 956-795-28-00.

You can also call Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.