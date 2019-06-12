LPD looking for new officers to join the force!

The Laredo Police Department is looking for a few good men and women to join the force.

The department announced the next chance to take the entrance exam will be on July 24th.

In order to register for the exam, you must fill out an application which will be available online via the City of Laredo website on June 17th.

Once the application is complete, the applicant must physically turn it into the Human Resource Office at 1110 Houston Street.

The test will take place on July 24th at the Sames Auto Arena.

Authorities ask that you do not call the LPD dispatch or police department for questions.

Good luck to all of those looking to join the force!