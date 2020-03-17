LPD making temporary adjustments to police responses

As the Coronavirus continues to affect our community, the Laredo Police Department is making some temporary adjustments to the way it responds to calls.

The police department is taking preventative measures to ensure the safety of the community by practicing social distancing recommended by the CDC.

Starting on Tuesday, officers with the police department will be keeping a social distance when responding to calls.

Any community member who needs to obtain property, background checks or copies of a report is encouraged to call police headquarters at (956)795-2828 or (956) 795-2829.

An officer will then schedule an appointment to have the individual pick up his or her requested items.

Also, if you have been involved in a minor car accident you can file a driver’s crash report via the Laredo Police app.

The Laredo Police Department is also advising residents that all civilian ride alongs have been canceled.

If you have any additional requests or questions you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800.