LPD mourning the loss of K9 officer

The Laredo Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their four-legged officers.

Yesterday, the police department took to Facebook to announce the passing of K9 Annie who passed away on January 20th due to medical complications.

Annie was a Belgian Malinois and had been with the force for seven and a half years serving as a dual-purpose bomb dog.

During those years, she served alongside her handler Unit Supervisor Sgt. J. Luna.

The police department says Annie will be missed by everyone at the Laredo Police Department.