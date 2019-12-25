LPD offers tips to reduce a break in this Christmas

It's official, Santa has come and gone and the presents have all been opened, but if you are not careful a nearby “Grinch” could be coming to take your belongings.

That is why the Laredo Police Department is making some useful tips when it comes to unwrapping and unboxing your gifts.

They recommend for you not to leave any evidence of your new belongings outside your home. One way to do that is to tear all big boxes into smaller pieces as to not call any attention from would-be burglars.

The Laredo Police Department says these types of crimes increase this time of the year.

"If you take the time to actually cut the box up and actually stick in the recycling bin or the garbage can, that's the best practice because it's a little bit more discreet,” said Investigator Joe Baeza. “You won't be advertising to the entire neighborhood what you got for Christmas, and it's a better practice to minimize your opportunity to become a victim."

According to LPD, with the rise of social media, you should also rethink before posting what you got for Christmas.