LPD offers to patrol vacant homes while owners are on vacation

Attention travelers: with many in our community hitting the road to spend time with loved ones far from home, law enforcement is giving some safety tips.

The Laredo Police Department is recommending anyone heading out of town, to remember to keep your home safe.

Leave nothing in plain sight, and if possible have a relative or neighbor check up on your place to make sure nothing is out of the ordinary.

Joe Baeza, with the Laredo Police Department, says you can also request for a police unit to make a patrol by near your home while you are away.

"Either a family member or somebody who you trust, to pick up your mail for you or pick up your newspaper, that way the appearance that nobody is there and that the home is by itself is lessened. Especially if you have the options of leaving the lights on, or having somebody coming to turn them off."

If you are interested in a patrol by, it is free of charge, you can call the police department at 795-2800.