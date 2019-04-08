LPD recognizing National Crime Victims Rights Week

In observance of National Crime Victim’s Week, local law enforcement is looking to help those who have been a victim of a crime.

Every April, the Office of Victim’s of Crime leads communities throughout the country in their annual observances of National Crime Victims Rights Week.

The Laredo Police Department is just one of the many law enforcement entities that will be taking part in the nationwide campaign.

This year’s theme is honoring the past, and creating hope for the future.

This week, the police department will be hosting several events and activities to help those who have been a victim of crime at any point in their life.

The purpose of the event is to provide information to those who have been a victim of a crime; whether it may be assault, robbery or any other type of crime.

Authorities say there are several services available to seek help if you are dealing with any emotional or physical trauma from a past crime.

The Laredo Police Department will be hosting an informational fair on Friday, April 12th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the LPD headquarters.

The event will feature informational booths and expert speakers to talk about some of the services that are available to the community.