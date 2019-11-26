LPD release information about Knoll Avenue shooter's identity

A press conference held by the Laredo Police Department put a name and a face to the man who allegedly pulled the trigger in a shooting Tuesday morning.

What we now know about the alleged shooter is that he’s a truck driver in his twenties and is identified as Cesar Rene Terrazas with no previous arrests, but as of today, he is facing multiple felonies.

"Our officers were basically ambushed,” said Laredo Police Chief Claudio Trevino. “This individual was ready to face them and ready to murder them."

The yellow cones placed strategically around the crime scene represent the bullet casings that were left behind after Tuesday morning's shootout.

"A-R 15 style rifle, the officers took well over seventy rounds. At this time we are trying to count exactly how many rounds were fired by this individual, but we are over seventy cases that have been recovered at the scene."

Images from the scene show the two police units that responded to the early morning emergency call riddled with bullets.

"Officers were met with gunfire at this point. There was a threat of danger being that he was firing so many rounds widely down the street."

Trevino says 22-year-old Cesar Terrazas is the alleged gunman that unleashed the spray of gunfire in the quiet neighborhood, wounding the two civilians and Anthony Cabello, a seven year veteran with the department.

"We do have one officer that was injured by gunfire. He suffered a bullet wound to his leg."

Terrazas, who had no prior history with law enforcement, is now facing multiple felony one charges.

"Two counts of attempted capital murder, felony one. Two counts of aggravated assault, felony one. One count of burglary of habitation, also a felony one. One count of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury."

The Chief is now wishing the victims a speedy recovery, and for the community to show support to those that protect us.

"We are asking for prayers for the officer to recover."

Because this is a domestic violence case, the names of the two civilians who were injured by the gunfire will not be released.

Laredo Police Officer Anthony Cabello has since been released from the hospital and is now recovering from the gunshot wound.