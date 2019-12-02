LPD release new information about Knoll Avenue shooting

The Laredo Police Department has released new information about the shooting on Knoll Avenue, which says one of the persons shot was actually hit by friendly fire.

The press release sheds more light on just what happened the morning of November 26th.

In the statement, police say Cesar Terrazas was in his car parked across the street from his ex-girlfriend’s house.

That’s when he began shooting at officers who had arrived at the scene, one of those shots hitting Officer Anthony Whitehawk in the right leg.

Terrazas is said to have continued shooting as he made his way into the home and into the bedroom where the three victims were hiding.

The three victims managed to overpower Terraza, taking his rifle away, but not before hitting the 52-year-old woman twice in the upper body.

This is where things took a turn. Police accounts say after several minutes, the victim’s brother walked out of the home with the assault rifle in his hands and charged LPD officers.

One officer then fired on the man, who happened to be the victim’s brother who had just helped disarm Terrazas.

The woman who was shot twice has since been released from the hospital while the 19-year old brother of the victim is still in the hospital for his wound. The ex-girlfriend was not hurt in the incident.

Per police procedure, all three police officers are on administrative reassignment pending an internal police investigation. The officers are Officer Anthony white hawk Cabello, Eduardo Benavides, and David Hinojosa.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows police fired a total of 14 times while Terrazas is said to have fired 80 rounds in the shooting.

Terrazas is also now facing another charge of making terroristic threats of family violence.