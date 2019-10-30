LPD reminds community how to stay safe on Halloween

The city of Laredo will be filled with the Halloween spirit tomorrow, but that doesn't mean you should act like a ghoul.

To ensure that everyone enjoys the holiday in a safe manner, the Laredo Police Department will be out in full force.

However, before heading out the door Thursday night, they ask the public to keep a few things in mind.

First off, they stress the importance of everyone driving safe. Whether you're driving through neighborhoods looking for the houses with the best candy or celebrating with a few drinks.

This is their biggest concern since there will be a lot of kids and adults on the streets.

For parents with kids going door to door, they encourage adding some sort of reflective element to their costume, whether it be a glow stick or a simple flash light.

Laredo Police Investigator Joe Baeza says police will also be on the lookout for people riding in the back of pickup trucks and the driver of those vehicles will be cited.

Another thing to keep in mind is making sure to you only eat candy that is individually wrapped and sealed. Receiving baked goods may pose a risk.

If you have any concerns, police encourage you to reach out to them at 795-2800.