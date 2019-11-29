LPD reminds public to stay safe this Black Friday

All the Black Friday pushing and shoving is not going to get you anywhere, except maybe in trouble.

The Laredo Police Department says if you plan on heading out to the Black Friday lines, they recommend for you to be ready for stores to tell you they have run out of the items you were looking for.

Investigator Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department says no merchandise is worth getting on the wrong side of the law.

"What we want to remind people is that no matter what it is that they are after, they have to keep in mind to have a little perspective. It's not worth getting into a physical altercation. They're rare, people are usually okay here in town, but we want to keep on with that tradition."

If you can't hit the stores, don't forget about the deals available for Cyber Monday.