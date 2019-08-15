LPD search warrant results in one arrest

A man is arrested after Laredo Police executed a search warrant at a Laredo home.

The Laredo Police Department Narcotics Division was called out to the 3000 block of San Eduardo Avenue where a man was believed to be selling drugs out of the home.

When officers searched the residence, they found 11 clear plastic baggies of marijuana, one large bag of marijuana, three marijuana cigarettes and a .22 caliber handgun with two live rounds.

As a result, Jose Ponce III, 45 was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.

The Laredo Police Department encourages the community that if they see any illegal activity in their neighborhood to contact them directly at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.