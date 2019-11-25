LPD teaches drivers "How to Roundabout"

It's a vicious circle of confusion for the many drivers trying to make sense of the roundabouts around the city.

We all have an idea of how to get around roundabouts, but sometimes we can be wrong.

Laredo Police spoke with KGNS News to explain how to correctly maneuver through the traffic circles that may begin to pop up around town.

"So usually what we find people having issues with is when they're approaching at high speeds, they're in a hurry and they don't understand who they're having to yield to,” said Joe Baeza of the Laredo Police Department Investigator. “It's pretty basic, it's very simple.”

Baeza told KGNS that the best way to allow traffic to flow is by yielding to the person left of you, or the person inside the circle.

"If you get t-boned by the person who's inside the circle, more than likely you're going to be the person at fault for the accident."

Tire marks that can be seen in the roundabout give the impression that they are pretty dangerous, but that's not really the case.

"We do have accidents at this intersection,” Baeza said. “I believe that we have more accidents at busy intersections like Del Mar and McPherson, for example, than some of these."

This mechanism for moving traffic is still in its infancy within our community, but that may soon change according to Traffic Safety Director Danny McGee.

"Some of the places we're looking at are in Bartlett and gale,” said McGee. “Primarily I think we're going to be looking at the intersection of Bustamante and Bartlett, so that's the one we're looking at particularly right now."

It's one of the most cost effective approaches to keeping with the flow, but McGee says the public just needs a little more education on how to use it.

"I think that if we have a good outreach to the public we can show them how it's going to work and how they're expected to navigate through a roundabout."

Before you approach a roundabout, just remember to go with the flow.

The Traffic Safety Department Director says there's a comprehensive plan to take a look at how placing these traffic circles at different areas round town.