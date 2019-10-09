LPD team up with Casa de Misericordia to put an end to domestic violence

According to the National Domestic Violence hotline, nearly 30 percent of women and ten percent of men in the U.S. have experienced rape, physical violence and even stalking at the hands of a partner.

In order to bring awareness to the staggering statistic, the Laredo Police Department is working with a local shelter to show both women and men that help is available.

October is also known as Domestic Violence Awareness Month and to bring awareness to how prevalent it is in our community, Laredo Police along with Casa de Misericordia are teaming up to show those who are affected that resources are available and that they are not alone.

Casa de Misericordia has been working with Laredo Police since their doors opened over 20 years ago.

Just last year, the shelter took in almost 240 unduplicated families, meaning they left and returned in addition to almost 500 children.

According to Sister Rosemary Welsh, Domestic Violence is prevalent in the community however she says people are starting to reach out for help.

Sister Rosemary says domestic violence is not something that happens behind closed doors and adds it’s not always physical.

Welsh says that women and men in domestically abusive relationships are also sexually assaulted by their partners and forced to do things they wouldn't do otherwise.

Sister Rosemary says that if anyone feels uncomfortable or feels like they are not treated with respect they should reach out to the shelter.

They provide safety for victims of domestic violence and reassure them there will no retaliation for seeking help.

If you beleive you are a victim of domestic violence and want information call 712-9591.

In case of an emergency please call 911.