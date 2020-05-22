LPD to crack down on drunk driving this weekend

Memorial Day weekend is here and the Laredo Police Department is gearing up to be out there in full force.

As bars are set to re-open this weekend, LPD is going to step up their presence as they try to prevent drunk driving.



The police department is asking the community to make plans ahead of time if they plan to drink this weekend. You can help by setting up a ride share service or even get a designated driver.



If an officer catches you behind the wheel while under the influence, it could result in an expensive fine or even time behind bars.