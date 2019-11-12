LPD to start registering children for Blue Santa program

Although the Christmas holiday is a month away, the Laredo Police Department is already helping Santa with his naughty and nice list.

As part of the police department’s Blue Santa Program, Good Old Saint Nick will be trading in his traditional red suit for a blue one.

Every year the police department teams up with Papa Claus to provide hundreds of children in need with presents to open on Christmas morning.

The police department will start registering children on Tuesday, November 12 to Friday, November 15th from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Families who would like to register for the program can stop by the Laredo Police Department headquarters.

Parents must bring an ID to register and the program is only open to children 10 years of age or younger.

For more information, you can call 956-795-2900.