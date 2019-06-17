LPD uses social media to teach the rules of the road

A local law enforcement agency is taking to social media to help keep people safe on the roads.

The Laredo Police Department is using a new initiative called "Motor Squad Mondays."

The program has been going on for only four months; however, police in the traffic division says it has been a success.

Their traffic division is using social media to help guide the community on the common mistakes people can make when on the road.

Every Monday officers will post a short video on a number of topics such as what to do at certain intersections, state laws and even the do’s and don'ts of the newest trend in town, electric scooters.

Officer Ruben Gutierrez says it’s one of the newest ways police can engage in public feedback.

Officer Gutierrez says as the city continues to grow so does traffic congestion.

The police department will continue on with this initiative.