LPD warns against unnecessary travel into Mexico

The following is a statement released by the Laredo Police Department:

There are currently reported violent confrontations happening in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas at this time.

We strongly recommend against unnecessary travel into Mexico due to the high potential of continuing violent clashes.

The Laredo Police Department is closely monitoring the situation as it develops and will continue to collaborate with all area law enforcement to maintain the safety and security of the city. We are informing you to bring awareness to the situation and not to cause undo concern or panic.

Laredo, Texas remains a safe city. Thank you.