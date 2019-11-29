Keep your lawn ornaments safe with these tips from LPD

The Laredo Police Department has some recommendations to keep your decorations safe during the holiday.

The first one is to place your name and your address somewhere on the item, which makes it easier for LPD to re-unite the item with you incase someone does decide to steal it.

The second one tip is to invest in cameras to keep an eye on your items during the day while you’re at work.

The last one takes a little bit of effort but it'll be worth it if it keeps your item safe.

“The other thing is that the recommendation if there's one particular item, that is rather pricey one, you may want to invest in bringing the item back in at the end of the night,” said Joe Baeza of the Laredo Police Department. “Which I know is not convenient, but you leave it out in the lawn the whole day it's just an invitation to go during the day. Even when the device is not active or even inflated, they'll go out there and they'll remove it as it's lying out in the lawn."

Charges for those who decide to steal a Christmas ornament range depending on how pricey the item is.