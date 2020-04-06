LPD's latest citation numbers

The number of citations remain low, but there are still violators in the community.

In the daily briefing with the City of Laredo, Police Department Chief Claudio Trevino says that people continue to call with questions and concerns. More than 80 calls were answered on Sunday.



When it comes to citations, as of Sunday 11 were issued.



One for a curfew violation, seven for not covering up with some sort of mask, and three for non-essential travel.



Chief Trevino says officers are still doing their part to alert the public about the new order.

"We're still informing the community to wear the face covers and especially, as the order states, when they are in public."

The fine for violating the curfew or not covering up with a mask can be as much as $1,000.

Trevino encourages you to call police at 795-2800 for any concerns or questions on the order.