LULAC Director takes a tour of local shelter

Several members of Texas LULAC including the former president of the organization visited Laredo to get a tour of a local shelter.

During a press conference, officials spoke about the importance of voting and how their voices need to be heard during the next election.

As the tour proceeded, Border Patrol arrived with two vans full of migrants, they were taken in and processed accordingly.

Since February, the La Frontera shelter has helped over 15,000 people.

Texas LULAC Deputy State Director, Roberto Tellez says that we have to remember that the bottom line is not a political issue, this is an issue of humanity and we as humans need to realize that.

Tellez says that after visiting the shelter firsthand, he leaves with a feeling of hope but still believes we the people need to do our part.