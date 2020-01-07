LULAC Council 22387 announces Orgullo Latino Award recipients

One of the nation’s largest Hispanic organization is teaming up with a Texas-based grocery store to give back to our local community.

On Tuesday morning, the League of United Latin American Citizens or LULAC Council 22387 gathered at the H-E-B Plus to announce the recipients for this year’s Orgullo Latino Legacy Award.

The 2020 recipients were Texas Parks & Wildlife Commissioner Anna B. Galo and Texas Representative for District 80 Tracy King.

The award honors those individuals or organizations that have positively impacted the lives of local Latino children and families.

These recipients will receive this award during a special dinner ceremony on Thursday, February 27th at the Palacio de los Presidentes Reception Hall.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to scholarships for local high school students.

For more information on purchasing a table or ticket during the event, you can contact 956-251-6947.