LULAC comments on president’s promise of pardons to build a wall

Local LULAC representatives are opening out about recent comments made by President Trump regarding the border wall.

The president reportedly told officials he would pardon them if they break the law building a border wall.

The Washington Post cited current and former officials involved with the project.

The report says Trump instructed aides to speed up wall construction and directed them to rush through billions of dollars' worth of construction contracts.

Trump also reportedly told aides to blow past environmental regulations and to take the land necessary by eminent domain.

Camila Sosa with LULAC believes this is just for his 2020 campaign.

Sosa says many expect the president to build the wall and he hasn’t delivered so now he is just trying to win at whatever cost.

An unnamed White House official told the Post the president is just joking when he makes such statements about pardons.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection say it has constructed over 60 miles of new border wall along the southwest border since 2017 and expects to complete 450 miles by the end of 2020.