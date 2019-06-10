LULAC donates to La Frontera shelter

Last week, the Laredo LULAC chapter took part in the state convention.

They asked for donations, which they received and then distributed this weekend to the La Frontera Shelter.

Representatives with LULAC feel it’s a humanitarian crisis which is why they've hosted such donation events in the past.

LULAC partnered with Catholic Charities and Bishop James Tamayo of the Diocese of Laredo.

They were able to raise over $1,000 dollars from the delegation for food, drinks, and basic necessities.

LULAC is encouraging other small non-profit organizations to help out.

As they said, there is an immense need for items and donations.

