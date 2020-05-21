LULAC fights mail-in voting

LULAC continues to fight the vote by mail lawsuit in Texas.

Source: MGN online

The League of United Latin American Citizens and the Campaign Legal Center filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court last week.



The lawsuit challenges the state's restrictions on mail-in ballots.



The current law restricts access to mail-in voting to a specific group of voters, including those over the age of 65, imposing unconstitutional and illegal burdens on most voters in the midst of a global pandemic.



The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals granted an administrative stay, blocking the judge's ruling that would have allowed all Texans the right to vote by mail amid COVID-19.