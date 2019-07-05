LULAC hosting donation drive for Catholic Charities

A local non-profit organization is asking for emergency donations to help with the humanitarian crisis.

LULAC Council Number 12 has decided to host a supply drive to benefit Catholic Charities.

Catholic Charities is just one of the many organizations that has been at the forefront of the immigration crisis.

The shelter coordinator Joe Barron says on average, Catholic Charities sees over 200 immigrants passing through their shelter every day.

On Saturday, LULAC Council 12 is asking the community to help out by dropping off supplies at the LULAC Hall located on 1613 Hildago Street.

The donation drive will be going on from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

They are in most need of supplies such as diapers, baby formula and clothes.