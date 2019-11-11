La Bota Homeowners Association responds to protests

The La Bota Homeowners Association, which is made up of the subdivision’s developers, are now sharing their reaction to homeowners fighting against their fees.

La Bota homeowners and members of the "Homeowners Voices United" protested outside of the Webb County Justice Center in the midst of an auction selling off properties in that subdivision.

The group has been fighting against their homeowners association for several years over an increase of HOA fees and have even taken the battle to the courtroom.

We reached out to the attorneys for the La Bota property owners, who say in part that there are a few homeowners in the subdivision who are continuing to allege issues with assessments and board control.

In a statement they say Texas law allows developers of a subdivision or neighborhood to maintain control of the development until it's complete.

The statement goes on to say that the HOA has been and is currently willing to allow owners on the board.

As far as collections, the association claims that assessments have been kept as low as possible for the last 15 years. However, they must make adjustments from time to time.

Before the dues were adopted, the statement says the association reached out to the homeowners for input on decisions and have been willing to work with owners.

