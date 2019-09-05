La Bota Ranch residents celebrate small victory following lawsuit

Residents living in La Bota Ranch are in the midst of a war to protect their homes from an association whose purpose is to do the same.

Every year residents have been shelling out more money to their homeowner's association.

Throughout these years they have been questioning just where and what their money is going to, but now, they might be getting a step closer to following the money.

Resident and member of La Bota Ranch Homeowners United Guillermo Castro Jr. says La Bota is a very beautiful area but somewhere along the line, things went wrong.

Castro moved to a unique subdivision in the area, with the idea of providing his family a safe community where his children and grandchildren can grow up.

As time went by, Castro noticed that homeowner fees were increasing at the blink of an eye.

Castro says when they started years ago it was $55 a month for certain amenities which rose over time to $200 a month.

Demanding answers, La Bota homeowners decided to file a suit against the property owners who also make up the Homeowners Association Board.

Castro wants to know the true cost of running HOA with no amenities.

Last week a local judge greenlit the release of financial documents from the HOA to go to attorneys for La Bota Ranch residents which will give them an insight to where the money is being spent.

Castro says this issue could have been avoided if the HOA would have just given them a valid response to their questions but their silence has been deafening.

Castro adds that the residents are going to stand up and fight for what is right.

The lawsuit inspired a house bill that La Bota Ranch Homeowners United has sought out help from state representative Tracy King.

The bill is attempting to bring more transparency to homeowner associations.

Attorneys for the homeowners association have 20 days to turn over financial documents to attorneys for La Bota Ranch residents; however, if they don't, they will likely meet in court later this month.