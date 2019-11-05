La Bota Homeowners protest auction and fees at Justice Center

A group of local homeowners are saying "Enough is enough!”

Video shows a protest led by La Bota homeowners known as Homeowners Voices United have gathered in front of the Justice Center.

According to the group, a number of homeowners are losing their homes due to the high homeowner association dues.

The signs are asking for public officials to step in and help on the matter.

KGNS did confirm that one homeowner from the subdivision did lose their home at the auction.

Every year residents have been dishing out more money to their homeowner's association.

La Bota homeowners decided to file a suit against the property owners who also make up the homeowners association board.

Back in August, a local judge gave the green light to release financial documents from the HOA to go-to attorneys for La Bota Ranch residents which will give them an insight into where the money is being spent.